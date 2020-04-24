There Will Be No WWE 2K21 This Year

The annual wrestling franchise will be taking a much-needed break just as a recent report claimed, meaning that WWE 2K21 will not be releasing in 2020.

Speaking with shareholders and investors in an earnings call, interim chief financial officer Frank Riddick confirmed (via VGC) that there are no plans to release another annual installment within the year. He refrained from mentioning just why and if WWE 2K21 will be eying a next-generation release next year.

That being said, there will still be something to keep wrestling fans occupied in 2020. According to the official Twitter account of the franchise, details on “the future of the WWE 2K franchise” as well as “exciting news” will be shared in a few days. Hence, fans will soon know what publisher 2K Sports has been cooking behind closed doors.

We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT. — #WWE2K20 (@WWEgames) April 24, 2020

There is reason to believe that a non-simulation WWE game will be coming later in the year. This new offering should neither be confused with the WWE 2K franchise nor will it be developed by Visual Concepts. 2K Sports is apparently buying some time to allow Visual Concepts to use the year-long break to refine the wrestling experience of the franchise.

WWE 2K20 was marked as one of the most broken games released in 2019. The latest installment was slammed by critics for a slew of visual glitches and game-breaking bugs at launch, which naturally kept the developer busy in making countless promises and assurances. To make matters worse, with the start of 2020, WWE 2K20 stopped working worldwide across all platforms. The game was apparently not compliant with the year 2020, which caused it to crash randomly and frequently. Point being that the game was a complete mess. The franchise definitely needed some time off.