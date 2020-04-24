Nintendo Resets Password On Hacked Accounts

Over the past days, a big bunch of Nintendo accounts got hacked, resulting in one of the biggest login credential breaches in the history of its consoles. The company announced today that they will be resetting passwords for all affected players and they suggest ways of securing your account amidst the situation.

The official statement reads that login credentials were “obtained illegally by some means other than the service”, resulting in multiple false purchases. The company has provided assistance to 160.000 Nintendo hacked accounts. Their passwords are now reset and players will have to add a new one when they try to log in. In addition, the company suggests players to use two-factor authentication to secure their ID. The statement reads:

In response to recent incidents related to some Nintendo Accounts, it is no longer possible to sign into a Nintendo Account using a Nintendo Network ID. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Even though the situation is bad right now, Nintendo reassures players that their information hasn’t been breached and they shouldn’t worry about their credit information being stolen. However, making sure to avoid any further issues, they are disabling the Nintendo Network login. You still can log in through every other option.

If you want to secure your account amidst the situation, we’ll provide you with what you need to do:

Go to https://accounts.nintendo.com and sign in to your Nintendo Account. Select “Sign-in and security settings”, then scroll down to “Two-Step Verification” and click “Edit”. Click “Enable two-step verification”. Click “Submit” to have a verification code sent to the email address shown. If the email address is incorrect, click “Change” next to the “Email Address” menu setting under “User Information” to change it. Enter the verification code from the e-mail, then select “Submit”. Install the Google Authenticator or any other authentication app on your smart device. Google Authenticator is a free app, available through Google Play (Android) and the App Store (iOS). Use the smart device app to scan the QR code displayed on your Nintendo Account screen. A 6-digit verification code will appear on your smart device. Enter the verification code into the field under step 3 on the Nintendo Account screen, then select “Submit”. A list of backup codes will appear. Click “Copy” to copy all the codes, then paste them somewhere safe. A backup code will be required for sign-in if you don’t have access to the Google Authenticator app. Make sure to keep these somewhere safe.

We still don’t know what the situation of the existing Nintendo hacked accounts is. However, the company seems to be in control right now and it falls to players to properly secure their accounts right now. We’ll keep you informed if any more information pops up.