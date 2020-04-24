Microsoft Drops Xbox Series X Clues Alongside Moon Studios

Moon Studios, the developers of the Ori games, have announced that a new owlet is going to be hatching sometime next week. However, Microsoft has also dropped some Xbox Series X clues by saying next week is about to be the “best week ever.” But what do they mean by that?

While we haven’t heard anything much about the Xbox Series X other than its specifications, including its audio system and that its controller will still be using batteries, if next week is supposed to be the “best week ever” then we may end up actually seeing games.

We haven’t learned anything about the Xbox Series X’s games since it was first announced, though we do have a few ideas with games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Halo Infinite, though those will also be releasing at the tail end of the Xbox One’s lifespan.

Microsoft and its Xbox Series X clues can definitely help to build the hype up, but at the same time we should be cautious, since we have no idea of what Microsoft will actually be doing at that time, so it’s something that we should be cautiously optimistic about.

Moon Studios has given us something else to look forward to as well. As we stated at the start, a new owlet at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is thought to be hatching next week. To Moon Studios, this is special because the owl will be named Kuro, a similar name as Kuu, Ori’s owl companion in Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps has already been said to be one of the first games to release on the Xbox Series X, though it’s already released on the Xbox One and PC, with a later release for the Nintendo Switch on the way.

If what Microsoft says is true, and their Xbox Series X clues really do end up making next week the best week ever, hopefully we’ll have plenty of great games to look forward to for the Series X’s launch.