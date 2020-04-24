Marvel’s Avengers Rating Finally Given By ESRB, T For Teen

Crystal Dynamics’s much-promoted Avengers game has gone for over a year without any word from ratings boards, but now that appears to have come to an end. The ESRB has announced the Marvel’s Avengers rating, and has bestowed the game with a T for Teen for language, mild blood, and violence.

It’s a fairly nice, safe rating for a game like this, especially given it’s both about superheroes and associated with what appears to be a fairly dark story, though apparently not to the extent that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is.

In its post about the rating, the ESRB cited the game’s combat missions and action sequences, including the use of melee weapons, guns, lasers, hammers, and throwable objects, plus their results of gunfire, explosions, and cries of pain. At least one use of “sh*t” is also cited.

This will be the second Marvel game released in recent memory to earn a T rating, alongside Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, which came out in July of last year. Black Order’s rating was for mild blood, mild suggestive themes, and violence.

This makes it basically equivalent to the Marvel’s Avengers rating, though it differs slightly in that it does have one swear word in it (so far at least). Marvel’s Avengers is also different from Black Order in that it has a smaller cast and less arcade-like action sequences, from what gameplay we’ve seen.

Of course, considering the game is supposed to be coming out in September, we’ll probably be getting more glimpses of the game before now, either through more videos released by Square Enix or at any sort of online event that the studio may hold.

Either way, the game will be coming out on September 4 for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC. If you want to take a look at the Marvel’s Avengers rating for yourself, you can follow this link to the ESRB website.