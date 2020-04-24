Horizon Zero Dawn 2 Writer Listing Requires MMORPG Experience

Guerilla Games isn’t even a bit mystic about the fact that they’re working on Horizon Zero Dawn 2. Over the past weeks, the studio has been aggressively looking for new member teams to man up their development department. A new listing for a lead game writer includes even more information that confirms a sequel for Zero Dawn is coming.

The listing includes keywords like “open-world”, “dramatic story-telling” and “RPG games” that hint straight to Horizon Zero Dawn 2. The job opening gives attention to detail, making sure that it’s clear that they’re looking for someone that can “push the boundaries of dramatic storytelling in open-world games”. It goes on by saying:

“We want players to feel hooked by our quests and characters. Enjoy the dialogue that crackles, and to savor our stories long after they put down the controller. To accomplish these goals, we collaborate closely with designers, artists, animators, actors, and technicians throughout the studio, and beyond”.

The perfect candidate should also have background or training in dramatic writing and story structure. In addition, he or she will need to have experience with complex narrative design tasks and dialogue systems. Extensive knowledge of stories and narrative design in open-world RPG games, online games, and MMORPGs will be big plus. Creating quests, dialogues, and narrative for triple-A games isn’t an easy task. Especially when it comes to huge franchises like Zero Dawn.

We still don’t know when Horizon Zero Dawn 2 will finally get an official announcement. However, it’s obvious that the game is still in very early stages of development, if not still in pre-production. Whenever Guerilla Games and Sony Interactive Studios will be eager to share more news with the fans, we’ll have a clear picture. For all we know, the game will be a Playstation 5 exclusive. It might be a timed exclusivity though, with it following the steps of its predecessor and release on PC after a year or more.