Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Is Already In Development, Says Producer

Yoshinori Kitase, producer at Square Enix, announced in a recent Entertainment Weekly interview that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is already in development, confirming various rumors that have come out over the past few weeks since the game was officially released. However, we don’t know anything else about the game yet.

It’s been common knowledge by this point that Square Enix would be splitting the Remake up into multiple games in order to fit in more content, and considering how much we got in the first part it seems like it was worth it.

The first part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake dealt with the game’s first section, where protagonist Cloud Strife meets Tifa, Barrett, Aerith, and Red XIII before finally leaving the city to pursue Sephiroth. Part 2 will take us out onto the rest of the game’s world.

Considering that Midgar was drastically expanded for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, putting 60 hours of content into a much larger and more lively city, there’s no telling what Square Enix will do to expand the rest of the world, and Kitase likely won’t tell us for a good while.

All the same, it’s still good that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is already in development, considering the numerous delays and nebulous release date of the starting game. Hopefully, now that the studio has the groundwork set up, it won’t take 6 years to release the next part.

Another thing to think about for the next section of the remake is exactly how the narrative will be changing. The expanded area of Midgar also gave us a significantly altered story in a number of ways, leaving exactly how Part 2 will be handled a mystery as to whether it will stay on that road or be more true to the original.

Since there are also three other party members that we’ll be getting across the game’s open world at various points, in the form of Vincent, Yuffie, and Cid, one also has to wonder how their roles might change in part 2.

Either way, Yoshinori Kitase isn’t saying anything about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 yet, so all we can do is just keep an eye out for any sort of information.