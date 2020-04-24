Destiny 2 Clamps Down On Cheaters, Including Boosters

The amount of cheaters in Destiny 2 has recently witnessed a great surge, forcing more aggressive and drastic security measures from developer Bungie.

In a new blog post on the current state of the game, engineering director David Aldridge revealed that cheating is at an all-time high in Destiny 2. Since January, the chance of playing with or against a cheater has gone up by 50 percent, majority of them being on PC and significantly more at the highest skill lobbies. Furthermore, the anti-cheat was banning about 656 cheaters on a weekly basis but that number has now risen to about 2133 cheaters per week.

To combat the sudden surge in cheating, Bungie will be allocating more resources to its anti-cheat division. That means being able to quickly detect new cheats, adding extra layers of security to the current system, and “more fuel for the hammer” among other things. The larger goal being to “reduce the value of cheating, especially in selling access to cheats” in Destiny 2.

There will also be a few policy changes, one of them being that players who were boosted by cheaters will be punished as well in the near future. Bungie has clearly stated that while such players may not have used cheats themselves, they still knowingly took advantage of someone else cheating in Destiny 2. Hence, those who joined cheaters in a party as a quick and easy way to earn some of the rarest rewards will soon have to say goodbye to their accounts.

Our overall goal with Destiny security is to provide a competitive, fair ecosystem where cheaters are rarely seen and are rapidly ejected from the game. We’re not there right now, and we’re increasing the priority.

Something else to note is that Bungie believes to have “made a mistake” by not having Trials behind the season pass. The developer will be re-evaluating that decision for the future and make it so that players can only enter Trials after meeting certain criterias like a specific number of hours played. Hence, stopping cheaters from creating new accounts and returning to wreak havoc in the Trials. Bungie will be needing some feedback from the community before making a final decision in this regard.

Destiny 2 is now free to play and why so many cheaters are jumping into the game for their version of fun. Getting up a robust anti-cheat system right now will help Bungie for when Destiny 3 finally arrives, which should be sometime after 2022 based on its five-year plan.