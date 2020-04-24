CSGO 04/23/2020 Update (v1099) Released, Improvements And Adjustments

A brand new patch went live for CSGO on PC (Steam). With CSGO 04/23/2020 Update (v1099), you will find that the developers made some minor map changes; important improvements and adjustments to Cache, Overpass, and Wingman Nuke; and some fixes and additions to Vertigo. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added 1v1 mode to warmup when playing Wingman.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive (or simply CSGO) is a first-person shooter action video game. Fourth installment of the Valve saga, CSGO repeats the usual approach: two teams, terrorists and anti-terrorists, fighting each other to meet objectives such as planting / deactivating a bomb. It is the most popular multiplayer FPS among eSports and has dedicated servers as well as custom games where you can enjoy many game modes. Below you will find the complete list of all CSGO 04/23/2020 Update (v1099) patch notes.

Maps – Chlorine: Changed default CT faction to FBI.

Changed default CT faction to FBI. Maps – Anubis: Latest version of radar.

Latest version of radar. Cache: Improved visibility map-wide.

Improved visibility map-wide. Cache: Brightened hiding spot near sandbags.

Brightened hiding spot near sandbags. Cache: Brightened A Main.

Brightened A Main. Cache: Brightened B Main.

Brightened B Main. Cache: Brightened target placed in corner under B Heaven.

Brightened target placed in corner under B Heaven. Cache: Reduced visual noise.

Reduced visual noise. Cache: Reduced foliage clutter.

Reduced foliage clutter. Cache: Speculative fix to ragdolls floating on the A Bombsite.

Speculative fix to ragdolls floating on the A Bombsite. Cache: Optimizations thanks to this CSGO patch.

Optimizations thanks to this CSGO patch. Cache: Adjusted HDR settings.

Adjusted HDR settings. Overpass: Added 1v1 mode to warmup when playing Wingman.

Added 1v1 mode to warmup when playing Wingman. Overpass: Fixed clipping on dumpster at A site.

Fixed clipping on dumpster at A site. Wingman Nuke: Added 1v1 mode to warmup when playing Wingman.

Added 1v1 mode to warmup when playing Wingman. Wingman Nuke: Radar now uses new graphical style.

Radar now uses new graphical style. Vertigo: Fixed gap under box on B site.

Fixed gap under box on B site. Vertigo: Added ramp-clipping to side of box.

Added ramp-clipping to side of box. Vertigo: Fixed some minor graphical bugs.

I remind you that Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO) released on August 21, 2012 for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360.