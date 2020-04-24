Creepy Jar Confirms New Survival FPS With Base Building

In the coming months, independent developer Creepy Jar will be releasing a “surprise content update” as well as a promised co-op mode for Green Hell, a survival simulation in the harsh and dangerous Amazonian rainforest. Following that will be the release of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

It goes without saying that Creepy Jar has its hands full at the moment. However, as it turns out, the developer has already started work on its next project.

Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, Creepy Jar confirmed a new first-person shooter with base-building and survival mechanics to be already in the pre-production phase. Where Green Hell remains as a single-player and soon-to-be online co-op experience, the untitled project will focus on a multiplayer environment, and perhaps more.

Part of our team already begun the pre-production phase of our new project, which will be a FPS base building with elements of survival. We want to start with multiplayer.

Creepy Jar noted explicitly that Green Hell will continue to be supported for another two years. The in-development first-person base-builder will only see the light afterwards. Until then, Creepy Jar will be dedicating a smaller team of developers to the new project while keeping the main team on Green Hell.

Something worth pointing out is that Creepy Jar consists of former Techland developers who worked on the Dead Island and Dying Light franchises. Hence, there should be no surprise in seeing the studio, having sixteen staffers on board, explore the survival genre for a second time after Green Hell. Furthermore, the Green Hell universe is something that the developer wants to work with for years to come, implying a potential sequel down the road or further expansions to the existing game even after the second project is released.

Elsewhere in the interview, Creepy Jar shared some insight on the new DualSense wireless controller. The developer feels that while Sony has taken a giant step forward in terms of innovation, the haptic feedback, as well as other features, will not end up influencing the PC market as much as many believe. DualSense will unlikely start a war of sorts between developers and platforms, stated the developer.

Like other developers, Creepy Jar has also switched to work remotely due to COVID-19.

It may be a wrong thing to say, but it some way it helped us, to test the coop version of the game better, as everyone Had to be Online from different places, different internet connections and so on.

Green Hell left early access on Steam last year and will not release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One until late 2020, as indicated by its official roadmap.