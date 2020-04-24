Borderlands 3 Patch & Hotfix April 23 Is Live, Revenge of the Cartels

Gearbox Software’s Borderlands 3 has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that with Borderlands 3 Patch & Hotfix April 23, the developers added support for their latest seasonal event happening from April 23 – June 4 (Revenge of the Cartels), and they also permanently updated Mayhem Mode to Mayhem 2.0. Take note that the download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is about 1.7 GB.

Borderlands 3 is the latest installment of the Borderlands first-person action saga, considered the father of looter shooters. The 3rd part leads us again through a galactic adventure full of extravagant characters, epic enemies & duels with exciting bosses, equipped with multiple weapons. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Borderlands 3 Patch & Hotfix April 23.

Added support for Revenge of the Cartels, the new seasonal event happening from April 23 to June 4! Our cross-cultural researcher Maurice is back, but he’s gotten himself mixed up with a rough crowd, and he’s now in debt to Eridium Cartel kingpin Joey Ultraviolet. It’s now up to you to take on Joey Ultraviolet and his gangs of underlings to save Maurice’s hide.

Permanently updated Mayhem Mode to Mayhem 2.0.

Addressed a reported crash that could occasionally occur when dying and respawning in Slaughterstar 3000.

Addressed a reported crash that could sometimes occur after exiting the Ammo Dump vendor menu.

Addressed a reported crash that could sometimes occur after saving and reloading after completing the “Shoot pipe” objective for The Nibblenomicon in Dustbound Archives thanks to this Borderlands 3 update.

Addressed a reported runtime crash.

Addressed a reported crash that could sometimes occur when punching enemies with the Static Touch artifact equipped.

Addressed a reported crash that could sometimes occur when loading into a cross platform game session via an invite.

Addressed a reported concern that players would occasionally encounter a hitch when completing a Crew Challenge.

Addressed a reported concern that some players were unable to join the host after being kicked to the Main Menu and immediately opening the Roster Menu.

Addressed a reported concern that players would not be able to join a host if the host recently changed to a more open network mode thanks to this Borderlands 3 update.

Addressed a reported concern that the timers in Trials would not stop after the host quit out.

Addressed a reported concern that players were able to see planets before they are intended to at the hyperspace terminal in their game if they joined a host’s game that is advanced further in the game.

Addressed a reported concern that loot was spawning at the incorrect level for multiplayer players before the player selected a character.

Addressed a reported issue with the Kaleidoscope Dahl pistol where it was not firing amped shots for clients when aiming down sights in multiplayer.

Here you will find the complete list of all Borderlands 3 Patch & Hotfix April 23, Revenge of the Cartels patch notes. I remind you that Borderlands 3 has been on sale since September 13 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC; and December 17, 2019 for Google Stadia.