Warframe Update 27.3.16 Is Out, Railjack And Bug Fixes

Digital Extremes’ Warframe has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC. You will find that Warframe Update 27.3.16 is purely a hotfix to make some Railjack fixes and other important bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed the Intrinsics screens not showing the correct button callout for keyboard users when you view the descriptions.

This is a science fiction shooter that is oriented to the cooperative and competitive game style. This game features a free to play model that has turned Warframe into an attractive phenomenon that has a long life behind it. Below you will find the complete list of all Warframe Update 27.3.16 patch notes.

Fixed inability to access the Tactical Menu while Piloting or using side Turrets the Railjack with a controller as reported here.

Another fix towards getting stuck on a black screen when using the Archwing Slingshot into an exploding Crewship and then trying to leave.

Fixed the Intrinsics screens not showing the correct button callout for keyboard users when you view the descriptions.

Fixed a script error leading to broken/missing Railjack HUD when Piloting or using Turrets after loading into a Railjack mission as a Client (or following Host migration).

Fixed the Basmu’s healing pulse receiving exponential copies of equipped Mods with each pulse when under the effect of some conditional buffs, which led to unintended amounts of damage thanks to this Warframe hotfix.

Fixed Penta/Secura Penta grenades becoming stuck when Napalm Grenades is equipped, thus rendering the Penta unusable. As reported here.

Fixed Grendel being able to Feast on Vauban’s deployed traps; a snack that contains no nutritional daily value.

Fixed a noticeable hitch when picking up Bullet Jump Mods.

Fixed an issue where you’d sometimes not get the ‘NEW!’ tag on a Bullet Jump Mod if you already owned some other Bullet Jump Mod.

Fixed Grineer Dargyns in Erpo Earth mission flying in odd spirals.

Fixed missing “Your access to in-game chat has been suspended” message thanks to this Warframe 27.3.16 hotfix.

Fixed an edge case crash that could occur when suffering a bad connection.

Fixed a script error that could affect people playing the New Strange or the Silver Grove Quests when joining other missions or quitting the game.

Fixed a script error that could occur if a Kuva Lich transmission triggers while quitting the game.

Fixed a script error if you log out (i.e. drop connection) while customizing Warframe/Weapon/etc colors.

Fixed a script error when joining an Eidolon Hunt in progress.

Fixed a script error that could occur while playing the Saya’s Vigil Quest.

Fixed a script error that would show up in Gas City Spy vaults but only in Sortie missions.

Fixed a script error that could occur when becoming a Host due to a Host migration thanks to this Warframe patch.

Fixed a script error when loading into a mission and casting Baruuks Lull ability.

Fixed a script error when summoning a friendly Saryn Specter.

Fixed a script error that could occur while playing a Survival mission.

Fixed a script error that could occur when opening a Resource Cache in a Sabotage mission.

Fixed a script error when encountering the Halls of Ascension Endurance Test.

Fixed a script error when placing Decorations in the Dojo.

I remind you that Digital Extremes’ Warframe released on March 25, 2013 for PC; November 15, 2013 for PlayStation 4; September 2, 2014 for Xbox One; and on November 20, 2018 for Nintendo Switch.