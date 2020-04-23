Vaas is Coming Back in Far Cry 6?

When it comes to Far Cry, there’s one title that stands out above the rest. The reason behind it is its antagonist. Vaas in Far Cry 3 is one of the most prominent figures in all video game villain history. Imagine our excitement when hints about him coming back in the franchise dropped. We couldn’t think of a better turn for the series. Is Vaas coming back for Far Cry 6?

The hints come from Vaas’ voice actor. In a recent AMA, Michael Mando the voice of the popular villain talked about his role and his experience. What we didn’t know is that Mando co-created Vaas, making it a project of passion for him. He actually commented twice on the possibility of him going back to this role. More specifically, going back “very soon”.

If what Mando hints is true then Vaas might be coming back to the franchise, most likely for Far Cry 6. We already know that a sequel to the third installment is highly unlikely. However, nothing is out of the question since him being still alive would make a great revenge story.

If this isn’t the case though, there’s another more reasonable scenario. We could be getting a Far Cry 3 prequel following Vaas into his first steps as a crime lord. If this is the case, then we’re even more excited since this is something we haven’t seen yet in the series.

In related news, a rumor back in February stated that there’s a new Far Cry game as well as a new Assassin’s Creed entry to release in 2021. There’s no official word from Ubisoft yet so, for the time being, we should take this as nothing more than a rumor.

For the time being, Ubisoft is focusing on releasing Gods and Monsters and Watch Dogs Legion which have been delayed due to poor sales last year, while keeping current titles updated and relevant.