Tekken 7 Starts Teasing A New “Mysterious Fighter”

The gigantic playable roster of Tekken 7 still has room for new additions as Bandai Namco prepares for what looks to be another season of content.

The official website was spotted earlier today (via Push Square) to have made room for a new character for Tekken 7. “Nothing at all is known about this mysterious fighter,” reads the description, which also features a silhouetted figure with their hands in their pockets. The silhouette actually looks to be a placeholder image, meaning that fans should not waste time in trying to unearth from the pose alone as to what character is being teased for Tekken 7.

Take note that the third season of content actually came to a close last month with the debut of Fahkumram, a legendary Muay Thai champion trying to free his captive family from corrupt officials. Bandai Namco has not confirmed any plans for a fourth season. However, the teasing of a new inclusion to the playable roster — the fiftieth — does suggest an announcement coming soon.

With next-generation consoles on the horizon, there has been a bit of speculation about when the community can expect a next-generation sequel. With Tekken 7 still going so strong, Bandai Namco is probably going to stick with the current-generation installment for the immediate future. Fair to say, the developer could be intending to release a fourth season and perhaps a fifth as a way to keep the player-base happy until Tekken 8 comes around in the next couple of years.

Tekken 7 was released in 2015 for arcades and in 2017 for home consoles, and has received an outstanding post-release support since then. The latest installment in the franchise has sold more than 5 million copies worldwide as of December 2019. The impressive feat helped push the total sales of the franchise to 49 million copies sold since Tekken made its debut back in 1994.

Tekken 7 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.