Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 13.50 Is Live, Kulve Taroth And Arch-Tempered Namielle

A brand new update went live for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You will find that with Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 13.50, they added Kulve Taroth to master rank and added the Arch-tempered Namielle quest. Take note that both are available as event quests for a limited time. There are also some bug fixes and adjustments. The download and install size is around 500 MB for PlayStation 4 and 400 MB for Xbox One.

This is an expansion of the successful Monster Hunter World of Capcom, a game in which we hunt large monsters and improve our characteristics with the beasts we knock down. Users will join the Research Commission to explore the icy lands of the Hoarfrost Reach. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 13.50.

Increased the number of weapons that can use the layered weapon feature.

Increased the number of bases/parts for layered weapons.

Appraisal weapons can now be upgraded at the Smithy.

Appraisal weapons can now be created at the Elder Melder.

New Pendants added.

Obtained Item Placement option added to the Options menu thanks to this Monster Hunter World: Iceborne patch.

Appraisal weapons are now easier to obtain from the Kulve Taroth siege.

Incandescent Weapons now produce higher rarity weapons more easily.

The following charms have been added: Attack Charm V and Evasion Charm V.

Fixed an issue where the order of the research requests would change when submitting photos in a certain order.

Fixed an issue where a player would receive a penalty and not be able to enter another player’s room under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where a low drop rate item was displayed in the wings rewards chart of master rank Rathalos.

Fixed an issue where you could set layered armor while having full armor equipped if done in a certain order thanks to this Monster Hunter World: Iceborne patch.

Fixed an issue where a player’s appearance would display unintentionally when using specific gestures in the Gathering Hub.

Fixed an issue where the number displayed on some hairstyles when changing your appearance would differ depending on the character type.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, players couldn’t accept the next Recon Assignment from the Gathering Hub’s Pub Lass after completing the quest “Across the Lost Path.”

Fixed an issue where, when certain conditions were fulfilled, a completed icon would be displayed on research requests that had no photo.

I remind you that Capcom's Monster Hunter World: Iceborne released on September 6, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.