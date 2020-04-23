Many Developers Are Loving The Xbox Series X Frame Rate

With two new consoles coming out and fans already locked in conflict over which one is better, game developers are also giving their thoughts on which game console they prefer. In this case, many game developers are supporting the new Xbox, especially the Xbox Series X frame rate and power.

With games getting more and more graphically impressive as time goes on, they need consoles with powerful hardware to run them, and multiple developers working on games for the Xbox Series X have said that the console’s increased framerate and power capabilities are one big reason to like it.

Two developers in general, Moon Studios (of Ori and the Blind Forest fame) and Rebellion (the developers of the Zombie Army series) have spoken particularly highly of the framerate. This is especially important for the games they’ve developed.

The two Ori games that have been released by Moon Studios place a heavy emphasis on platforming and fast movement, which requires a lot of precision. The Xbox Series X frame rate can provide that, and its processing power can help to emphasize the gorgeous environments as well.

From Rebellion’s end, the frame rate and power of the Xbox Series X will also help to improve the game’s main mechanic: long-range ballistics. As a game where most of the time you play as a sniper, being able to accurately simulate how fast and far bullets are traveling is a must.

Ray-tracing for the console will also help to enable more realistic sound-acoustics, which is especially vital for stealth games, along with making environments more realistic and dynamic. And all of this isn’t even getting into the shorter load times that the Series X will have.

While we don’t know anything about what games might be coming to Microsoft’s new console, hopefully the Xbox Series X frame rate, alongside the many other advantages it has over the Playstation 5, will help it dominate this generation.