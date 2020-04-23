Last Oasis Patch 1.0.29030 Released, Fixes And Improvements

Donkey Crew’s Last Oasis has received a brand new update. This update is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that Last Oasis Patch 1.0.29030 is a very small update, as there are only four confirmed fixes and improvements. Some important things that stand out in this update is that the developers added timed decay to unfinished walker construction sites, and they also fixed a bug causing player hits not counting past 1000 for achievements.

Last Oasis servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Last Oasis servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

Last Oasis is an MMO survival video game set in the distant future where a cataclysmic event shattered the Moon and stopped Earth’s rotation, causing the planet to divide into two extreme and inhospitable environments: one scorched by the Sun and another icy thrown into the deepest darkness. In this objective, the player travels the world with wooden machines powered by the force of the wind and which at the same time serve as mobile bases.

The bases in this game have a multitude of structures so that the user can optimize and survive in these extremely harsh environments, fighting and trading, in a world where resources are more perishable than ever. Below you will find the complete list of all Last Oasis Patch 1.0.29030 patch notes.

Added timed decay to unfinished walker construction sites.

Fixed being able to build inside some rocks.

Fixed incorrect walker respawn behavior after spawning without water.

Fixed bug causing player hits not counting past 1000 for achievements.

Recently, the developers released another important update for this game. You will find that with Last Oasis Patch 1.0.29030, the developers increased the respawn timer when spawning on a walker without water, they made the Ancient Station interactable more restrictive, they fixed some additional issues with javelins affecting walker movement, and they fixed the inventory protection continuing to work outside of Cradle.

I remind you that Donkey Crew’s Last Oasis released as an early access title on March 26, 2020 for PC.