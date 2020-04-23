Fortnite Travis Scott Astronomical Challenges Guide

The second in-game Fortnite concert event having Travis Scott is finally starting. The Fortnite Travis Scott Astronomical challenges, for the most part, revolve around the area of the map that Epic included for the Astronomical concert.

Fortnite Travis Scott Astronomical Challenges

If you want to unlock the iconic Travis Scott performance Rage emote, you’ll have to finish each of the three Astronomical challenges, and we have all the details here on the best way to do that

Challenge 1

Dance For 10s on the dance floor of the Yacht or the Apres Ski

There are two floors for dance established in Fortnite. One of the floors is on the Yacht in the north-eastern part of the map just showed up recently.

When you arrive on the dance floor, you just have to dance for 10 seconds. When you complete this challenge player will be rewarded with an Astrothunder loading screen in Fortnite.

Challenge 2

Bounce off of five giant Astro heads

The giant Astro heads can be seen around the bay in Sweaty Sand, and they look like huge gold inflatable forms of Travis Scott’s head. There are a total of 5 of them.

The players have to bounce on the five heads to complete this Astronomical challenge. The players will be rewarded with an Astro Antidote shower after completing this challenge.

Challenge 3

Visit the stage north of Sweaty Sands

There is an under-construction stage in the waters toward the north of Sweaty Sands. For completing this challenge you simply have to go close to the stage to count as a visit or you can even bounce on it. The players will be rewarded with a Banner after completing this challenge.

Fortnite Travis Scott concert begins today and will continue through the weekend. The schedule for the Astronomical Travis Scott concert event is given below