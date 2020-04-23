Fortnite Astro Head Locations Guide

After the success of Marshmello’s concert, Fortnite is hosting yet another concert event and this time, rapper Travis Scott will take the stage. Tied to this Fortnite Astronomical concert are some challenges where you need to find collectibles. This Astronomical concert guide will help you with all the Fortnite Astro Head Locations to find.

Fortnite Astro Head Locations

These Fortnite Astronomical challenge Astro Heads are scattered all around the map and you need to bounce off of them to complete the challenge for Travis Scott concert themed rewards.

For a chance at getting a new emote, banner, spray, and loading screen based off on the Astro Head events, complete these three challenges:

Dance on the Yacht or Apres Ski

Visit the newly erected stage

Bounce off Astro heads.

These challenges also get you familiar with the elements of the upcoming events. Visiting the stage and yacht dancing is simple enough.

The problem arises with bouncing off all 5 Astro Heads. Luckily for players, all of these have been placed pretty close together.

They line up around the Sweaty Sands area. Mostly on the beaches, three are found on the beach of Sweaty Sands (two on the left and one on the right side of the resort).

Another Astro Head location is on the first island off of the beach and the last one is on the edge of the main island beach north-west of Pleasant Park.

Now you might be wondering what this event is all about, well it’s the world premiere of Travis Scott’s new song through Fortnite!

The Fortnite Travis Scott Astronomical concert will happen at multiple times through the weekend. Below is the complete schedule of the concert if you are interested in checking it out after finding all the Astro Heads