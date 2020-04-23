Ex-Sony Employee Says Many Playstation 5 Discoveries Have Yet To Be Made

The Playstation 5 already seems to be on the back foot compared to the Xbox Series X, but at least one ex-Sony employee, software engineer Matt Hargett, there are still a number of Playstation 5 discoveries that people haven’t made outside of the console’s Variable Rate Shading, though he didn’t go into specifics.

The Playstation 5 had its specs revealed last month and actually came out trailing behind the Xbox Series X, which has higher resolution and processing power than it does in a reversal from 2013, when Playstation held all of the cards.

However, if what Hargett says is true and there is in fact more that we haven’t seen of the Playstation 5, Sony may be able to bounce back. Plus, just because these features weren’t mentioned at the reveal event doesn’t mean they’re not there.

In a Twitter exchange with various Playstation fans, Hargett said that even though many things hadn’t been revealed about the console, Mike Cerny, the system’s lead architect, did a good job talking about the console’s tentpole features in the 50 minutes he was given in the presentation.

Playstation 5 discoveries after this may go a lot of different ways, but we’ll have to wait until either they’re found by players or Playstation decides to show them off in a new show. Hargett said that there are many secrets that haven’t been leaked and are being well-kept.

Since the Playstation 5 is less powerful than the Xbox Series X, Playstation may have a number of different surprises in store in order to still gain the advantage, such as new exclusive games or something related to the console’s own power. Hargett’s words about Playstation 5 discoveries may still bear fruit.

Of course, in order for all of that to be shown, we’ll either have to trust some kind of leak (which is a bad decision considering how often they’re wrong) or wait until Playstation holds another event where they show off more of the Playstation 5’s features.