Dreams Update 2.10 Is Out, Fixed Issues That Affected Stability

A brand new patch went live for Dreams on PlayStation 4. You will find that Dreams Update 2.10 is quite a small patch, as there are only three confirmed patch notes thus far. Take note that the download and install size is only 85 MB, so the download will go rather quickly. Something that is very important is the developers fixed quite a few issues that affected overall stability in the game.

Dreams is an ambitious game developed by Media Molecule and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The devs took the maximum of creativity as a playable stronghold of Little Big Planet to a new level, presenting us with absolute freedom to experience and create worlds in three dimensions where you can play and enjoy. Below you will find the complete list of Dreams Update 2.10 patch notes.

Updated: The completion for the following imp Quests – Set Them Free, I Have an Idea, Your’e Contender.

Fixed Issues that affected stability.

Set the indreams.me website for a full breakdown of all the changes in this patch.

In other news, Dreams, the most creative PlayStation 4 title of recent times, is becoming a phenomenon on the net. More and more users are joining in to share their projects and even videos playing in the scenarios they have patiently built, albeit with limitations. Since certain brands have launched to claim their copyrights, the trend of copying characters from games has begun to change.

After a user designed his own horror game based on the environments of the Seinfield series, it is the turn of Bad Robo, who has managed to make an idyllic wooded landscape, with its river, its cloudiness, its vegetation, in which it is Difficult to differentiate whether it is a recreation or reality itself. Its high level of detail and the vision of the environment while walking through it makes it unthinkable that it is a construction within a video game.

I remind you that Media Molecule and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Dreams released on February 14, 2020.