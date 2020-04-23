Doom Eternal’s Soundtrack To Be Properly Mixed By Mick Gordon

The original soundtrack of Doom Eternal was subject to be much criticism upon release due to the audio being poorly mixed in the studio. It turned out that composer Mick Gordon had nothing to do with the mixing mishap because developer id Software took responsibility for most of the tracks on the album.

According to a post on Reddit from last night, Gordon has promised to get the soundtrack of Doom Eternal mixed again — properly this time — and re-release the album sometime in the near future. However, Gordon refrained from mentioning if he will be working with id Software again on the project or if he will be mixing and releasing the “proper versions” separately.

There are rumors going about that Gordon has parted ways with the franchise, meaning that he will not be working with id Software to compose another soundtrack for a potential installment following Doom Eternal. Suffice to say, a Doom game of this era without Gordon’s flesh-ripping riffs would be a sin.

The original soundtrack of Doom Eternal lacks a distinct polish, which becomes more notable when compared with that of the 2016 Doom. While the average listener would not be able to tell the difference, the disparity in quality for Doom Eternal can be picked up by audiophiles easily, which is why many were wondering what went wrong. The soundtracks of both games were composed by Mick Gordon himself and since the first one was pristine, the second one falling short was clearly unexpected.

Doom Eternal is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The sequel will also release for Nintendo Switch but at a later date that id Software will announce when the time is right. In addition, Doom Eternal is also coming to Google Stadia, which remains without a release date as well.