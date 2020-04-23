Rumor Suggests There’s A PS5 Crash Bandicoot Game Coming

It has been a while since we’ve seen a Crash Bandicoot game releasing. After the success of N.Sane Trilogy, rumors want a new addition to the franchise releasing. Its marketing campaign starting soon. According to the rumor, this new Crash Bandicoot game will be a timed PS5 exclusive.

Since Playstation 5 is releasing in, hopefully, 6 months from it wouldn’t be farfetched to already start talking about its first exclusives. We already have hints about Horizon Zero Dawn releasing along with a sequel for God of War. Now, a PS5 Crash Bandicoot exclusive game joins the hype train. At least that’s what new rumors assume. According to Guru, popular leaker on Twitter, Activision has been working on this project for three years now. Also, Sony will include it in its console advertisements. The translated tweet states:

“There’s a new Crash game on the way.

It’s been in development for 3 years, and soon the marketing campaign (by Activision) will begin.

I was told it would be accompanying PS5 advertisements. There may be some kind of exclusivity, but that has not been determined yet.”

At this point, we don’t know if this rumor holds any truth in it or not. The console scene is as fluid as it gets right now with Sony revealing only the bare minimum about Playstation 5. For what it’s worth, we know that some franchises will be back to PS5. Crash Bandicoot is a stable one on that front.

Interestingly, a new survey has shown that more than 85% of gamers are willing to buy a PS5, even though the console is inferior in power to the Xbox Series X. This practically means that Sony will have the upper hand when it comes to game sales. Big franchises like Crash, God of War and Uncharted will benefit from the huge leap in power with the Playstation 5. For the time being, let’s let the information settle and hope that Sony will announce more information about the console and its first exclusive titles soon.