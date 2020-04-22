You Can Buy Cyberpunk 2077 Preorders At A Discount Right Now On Amazon

Even though it doesn’t come out until mid-September, Cyberpunk 2077 preorders are apparently already out on the market. This is particularly evident on Amazon, which not only has the game available for preorder but also has them available at a discount. Each version, for Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC, is $10 off.

Cyberpunk 2077 is the hotly anticipated next game from CD Projekt RED, the developers of the Witcher series. First announced in 2013, Cyberpunk only really got rolling after the final DLC of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt was finished, and it was unveiled at E3 2018’s Microsoft conference.

While some would worry that the game would be delayed because of the coronavirus, CD Projekt RED’s smooth transition to working at home, plus its September release date, might put it in a good position to be quite popular when the quarantines are over and games can be shipped again.

This is in stark contrast to various other games that have been delayed, either because studios are having difficulty working from home or because their release dates fall during quarantine and thus discs can’t be printed and shipped, such as with The Last Of Us 2.

Along with its discount, the Cyberpunk 2077 preorders will also give you several digital and physical rewards. These include a code for the game, the game’s soundtrack, a world compendium, postcards and a map of Night City, and stickers. There’s also mobile and desktop wallpapers, a sourcebook, and an art booklet.

And if that’s not enough and you’re also something of a tabletop gamer, a new version of the original Cyberpunk tabletop RPG was also released several months back, so you can get into the spirit of Night City by playing the game with your friends.

Either way, if you’re hoping to buy the game and think $10 off is a good deal, you can go on Amazon and get one of the Cyberpunk 2077 preorders now. The game will release on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC on September 17.