Warzone Cheaters To Be Matched Together, Reporting Feature Coming Soon

Infinity Ward has finally decided to take a few stern measures to identify and crush all cheaters in Warzone in the near future.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Infinity Ward confirmed that the previously promised in-game reporting feature will be added to Warzone in the coming week. Players who do report suspected cheaters will be notified when the cheater in question has been verified and banned.

Furthermore, additional security updates are being rolled out and increased resources for the anti-cheat and backend developers. More importantly, the matchmaking of Warzone is being tweaked to force suspected cheaters to play against each other in a sort of prison island. Hence, reducing the number of cheaters in every match significantly, at least in theory.

Infinity Ward has so far banned more than 70,000 cheaters in Warzone, which would be like a grain of sand when considering that the free-to-play battle royale game hit more than 50 million players a few weeks back.

Warzone was only out for a week before players began dying under extremely suspicious circumstances. Their opponents were either tracing targets through terrains or locking onto them with laser-guided accuracy. Fast forward to today and most often every second or third match has not one but multiple hackers racking high kill-counts in Verdansk.

More recently, the situation grew worse when some cheaters decided to flip a switch and become immune to all damage. Until now, they were only using aimbots to take easy headshots and wallhacks to see through the terrain. While frustrating to say the least, these players were still killable in one way or the other. The arrival of god-mode though, sent out alarms that Warzone would soon be literally unplayable. Hence, why a lot of noise was being made to attract the attention of the developer.