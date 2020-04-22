PlayStation 5 Creator Studio and OS Footprint Discussed

Ever since the official announcement of PlayStation 5 came to existence, we all got super interested in knowing more about its hardware and software state. In the software Department, PlayStation 5 will use a lightweight OS and the real-time Creator Studio powered by its new create button on Dualsense.

According to the latest rumors which were reported by Playstation Universe, the Playstation 5 OS will be significantly lighter than its predecessors’. This doesn’t mean much in terms of speed and performance. However, it does come as a significant change in terms of storage. The news comes from insider Tidux on Twitter and even though we can’t know for sure if this is a reality or not, it does provide some comfort. Given what we know about the upcoming console, its SSD will provide more speed and developers are already confirming that the build makes game development way easier than before. Some go the extent of saying that current console development feels like “stone age” in comparison to PlayStation 5.

Apart from the Playstation 5 OS, we got some more information about the enigmatic create button on the new controller, the Dualsense. According to Tidux, the button replaces the Share button but won’t do just that. The Playstation 5 Creator Studio will let players edit their moments in real-time. He claims that it works similarly to Nvidia Shadowplay. Undeniably, it will prove useful to content creators and art enthusiasts all over the world. He says:

So, what’s up with the create button? It functions pretty much as the Share button does today. New is the Creation Studio, a suspended app that’s instant when you wanna use it. Real time editing tool at your fingertips, resembles the nvidia shadowplay.

Note that the information about the Playstation 5 Creator Studio and lightweight OS is, for now, just a rumor. As a result, you should take everything with a grain of salt. Sony will reveal more information about the upcoming console in the next months as its release draws near. The official launch will be for the winter holidays, with no actual date yet.