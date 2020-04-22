Nintendo Switch Update 10.0.1 Is Out, System Stability Improvements

A brand new patch went live for the Switch. This patch should download automatically, but take note that you can also download this manually at the system settings. You will find that Nintendo Switch Update 10.0.1 is quite a small patch, as there is only one confirmed patch note. The developers made some general system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience. Below you will find the complete list of Nintendo Switch Update 10.0.1 patch notes.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this console. You will find that with Nintendo Switch Update 10.0.0, they added 6 new icons from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for your user, the Analog stick and button configurations can now be changed for each paired controller, they added an option to transfer software data between the system memory and an SD card, and they also added a bookmark feature to News.

In other news, the number of Nintendo Switch consoles sold in the United States during the month of March doubled last year’s figure. This has been reported by The NPD Group, a private company that performs an economic analysis of the video game industry. During the past month the console had an increase in its sales in the North American market even greater than that of Xbox One and PS4, thanks in large part to the launch of Animal‌‌ Crossing: ‌New Horizons.

In general, spending on consoles during the month of March 2020 was much higher than in 2019: specifically, US users spent 63% more on hardware compared to the previous year. This seems to be a direct and evident consequence of the current situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

I remind you that Nintendo’s latest handheld console, the Nintendo Switch, released across the globe on March 3, 2017.