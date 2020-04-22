Microsoft Trademarks A New Xbox Logo For Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X has now cleared another hurdle on its path to release, as Microsoft has just trademarked a new Xbox logo. Like most of Xbox’s logos, the new one is pretty simple, mainly being the word “Series” stacked vertically with an X next to it, both parts forming a square.

While the Xbox Series X isn’t slated to be releasing until the end of this year (or if it’s delayed by the coronavirus, likely early next year), it’s been without an actual logo up until now. We still don’t really have any idea of a Playstation 5 logo, either, keeping Xbox ahead in the race.

Since the logo is trademarked, Microsoft can now use it in any way that it likes on anything that it wants to put the logo on, ranging from the console’s box to things like watches, keychains, shirts, and more, though that will likely wait until further up the road.

Since the trademark was only filed last week on April 16 and only confirmed on Monday, April 20, there’s no telling what Microsoft will do with it. It may not even be the only Xbox logo there is, especially since previous leaks have said that there will be two new Xbox consoles.

While that information may be outdated and not even usable anymore, rumors have begun circulating of a cheaper version of the Series X, the Xbox Series S. While Microsoft hasn’t made any such announcement, there’s still a long way to go before we learn everything about the console.

The new Xbox logo will likely be getting a lot of use in advertisements and any other sort of merchandise that Xbox and Microsoft decide to release to promote it, but until then we’ll have to wait and see what Microsoft does to further promote the Xbox Series X.