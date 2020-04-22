Green Hell Dev Comments on How Dualsense Will Affect PC Market

The new DualSense wireless controller promises to change the way games are played but that might not be enough to move the industry forward.

Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, independent developer Creep Jar hailed Sony Interactive Entertainment for taking such a giant step forward in terms of innovation. The haptic feedback, as well as other features, of DualSense will “multiply the immersion of gameplay” and something that the developer is keenly interested to incorporate into its survival game Green Hell as well.

However, at the same time, Creepy Jar pointed out that DualSense might not end up influencing the PC market as much as many believe. The new controller from Sony will unlikely start a war of sorts between developers and platforms.

The problem with innovation is that it’s only one machine. We are glad that Sony decided to take this move, as the next functions will multiply the immersion of the gameplay ex, Bow shooting and other mechanics. The one thing we are slightly worried about is that it won’t influence the PC market at all, it isn’t a new button or something that would make start a competition between platforms, forcing out industry to move forward. We will wait and see how this situation will progress, but for sure we will take advantage of the new feature.

Something to consider is that most players on PC will hardly be convinced to switch from a mouse-and-keyboard to DualSense just to experience the tension of a bow. Only first-party developers will be tasked to make full use of the new controller and those games will never end up on PC. As for third-party developers, those games might still take advantage of DualSense but more as a novelty offering on PC. Hence, the reason Creepy Jar feels that the controller will have little to do in innovating the PC market.

DualSense can offer varying levels of resistance so that players can differentiate between different in-game actions like pulling an arrow or firing a machine gun. TeamKill Media, for example, recently stated in an interview that its survival horror game Quantum Error could use the controller to have players feel the tension while prying open a door with a halligan bar.

Creepy Jar, as noted above, will also be taking advantage of the new controller but sometime later. Green Hell will not release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One until late 2020, as indicated by its official roadmap. The game is described as a “sweltering struggle for survival in the Amazonian rainforest” where players must survive against the dangers of the unknown.