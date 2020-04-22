Destiny 2 Update 2.8.1 (1.49) Is Live, Improvements And Bug Fixes

A brand new patch went live for Destiny 2 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that with Destiny 2 Update 2.8.1 (1.49), the developers made various improvements and quite a few bug fixes. They also fixed an important issue in which Ward of Dawn was not generating Orbs of Light. The download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is about 824 MB. Take note that depending on the platform you are using, the download and install size may differ.

Destiny 2 is a first-person action and shooting video game with RPG elements. The game has been developed by Bungie. This is the second installment of the Destiny video game. This sequel takes us to the fall of the last city before the invading forces led by Primus Ghaul, the commander of the Red Legion.

In this way, we will fight again through the Solar System, discover new weapons and skills and face the Red Legion, gathering all the heroes and forging new legends in order to recover the home that has been taken from us. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Destiny 2 Update 2.8.1 (1.49).

Fixed an issue in which Ward of Dawn was not generating Orbs of Light .

Fixed an issue in which Ward of Dawn could not be activated while holding a Sword.

Fixed an issue in which casting Nova Bomb would consume your melee ability (Attunement of Hunger).

The “Playin’ the Odds” emblem earned through the Gambit intro quest is now always claimable from Collections.

Players who have completed the Divinity mission, but did not correctly receive the Exotic Trace Rifle Divinity, will now have it unlocked and available to reacquire in their Collections.

Thanks to this Destiny 2 patch, players who have completed the Forsaken campaign will find The Lawless Frontier lore book entry “By Thy Tongue Be Damned” completed and available to claim.

Emblem metrics added for emblem stat trackers that were present before 2.8.0, and display the same data as before.

The Titan’s Phoenix Cradle Exotic leg armor now correctly creates sunspots that have an extended duration and apply their benefits to allies when the Titan wearing the armor gets a weapon kill while standing in a sunspot.

Fixed an issue where the Warlock’s Felwinter’s Helm Exotic would incorrectly trigger after swapping the item off and on again.

Fixed an issue where some faction armors were not correctly allowing players to apply Faction Rally ornaments to them thanks to this Destiny 2 patch.

Players who met the requirements, but were missing Prestige ornaments for the Eater of Worlds raid lair, will now have them unlocked and available for use.

New players can still obtain Prestige ornaments from completing the Prestige (Heroic) Eater of Worlds raid lair along with the appropriate Leviathan boss challenges.

Fixed an issue that could prevent Eater of Worlds Prestige ornaments from appearing in the ornament slot on appropriate raid gear.

Here you will find the complete list of all Destiny 2 Update 2.8.1 (1.49) patch notes. I remind you that Bungie’s Destiny 2 was on sale since September 6, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.