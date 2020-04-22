Black Desert Update 04/22/2020 Is Live, Boost Boost Boost!

Pearl Abyss’ Black Desert Online has received a brand new patch for April 22, 2020. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that with Black Desert Update 04/22/2020, the developers introduces a boost event called ‘Boost Boost Boost!’ in which you can enjoy Combat EXP, Skill EXP and Item Drop Rate boost 24/7. They also made various important bug fixes and adjustments.

Black Desert Online is an online role-playing video game that surprises with its spectacular graphics and the intensity of sieges to cities and fortresses. The combat system is dynamic, prompting us to block and dodge opposing attacks while running combos. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Black Desert Update 04/22/2020.

Loyal Attendance Rewards Refreshed – Period: April 23 (00:00 UTC)–May 27 (23:59 UTC). Check attendance daily and stack up on rewards including [Event] Artisan's Memory, Valks' Cry, [Event] Shining Shakatu's Seals, and even a Fine Accessory Box II! Click < Here > for the details attendance reward board and EXP boost events!

Compensation of April Fools 2020 Reward Distribution: We have confirmed that some adventurers have not received an additional reward for April Fools' 2020 event in Black Desert Online even when they gave the successful lie. We apologize for the confusion and we have sent your missing reward to your in-game mailbox (B). Thank you for your patience.

Major Update – Ornette's Spirit Essence & Odore's Spirit Essence: The relics of Spirits and dragons have been found in Kamasylvia and Drieghan. Collect all of the following relics to receive the blessing of Merindora, the eldest Spirit of Kamasylvia. Then collect more hidden relics to make the never-ending Ornette's Spirit Essence and Odore's Spirit Essence.

Major Update – FocusFire Skill: The "FocusFire" skill was added to ships. Your view will completely change once you switch to FocusFire mode, and this will allow you to be more precise. In FocusFire mode, you can quickly shoot cannons to targets far away since you do not have to hold in the mouse buttons.

Here you will find the complete list of all Black Desert Update 04/22/2020 patch notes. I remind you that Pearl Abyss’ Black Desert Online was originally released in 2015 for PC. It released again as a remastered version for Steam in 2018 and in 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.