Baldur’s Gate 3 Development Slows Down By 20-30 Percent Due To COVID-19

Larian Studios has been working remotely on Baldur’s Gate 3 ever since a lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. Everything was going smoothly at the start but more than a month into self-isolation has now led to new challenges that have in turn slowed down the overall development of the sequel.

Speaking with the New York Times in a recent interview, Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke stated that Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently being developed at 70-80 percent of the “normal productivity” rate and while that could be worrying for fans, know that the game is still eying an early access release at the end of the year.

“While we’re slowed down, development on [Baldur’s Gate 3] keeps on progressing and we still expect EA this year,” reiterated Vincke on Twitter as further assurance.

Vincke explained that at first, developers were building levels and writing code from home. However, in due time, many had to limit their working hours in order to care for their families among other responsibilities. The shift led to “reduced productivity and communication struggles” as well as being affected by “external partners closing or transitioning to remote work” due to COVID-19.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be a direct sequel to the franchise. For fans that means the sequel will connect past storylines. Vincke revealed so last month by noting that events from the first and second installments will significantly impact the events of the new installment. That will also include returning characters and presumably, plot threads since certain happenings from the past have led to “whatever happens” in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios has also confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will have several companions to choose from, all of whom will be available for romantic adventures. Regardless of what race a particular companion belongs to, players will have the option to go all in for a romantic encounter provided that they choose the right dialogues and course of action.