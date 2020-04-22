Ark Survival Evolved Version 310.41 (547.22) Released, Various Bug Fixes

Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that with Ark Survival Evolved Version 310.41 (547.22), the developers made various bug fixes, quite a few adjustments, some improvements, and announced the end of Eggcellent Adventure. Something else is that they fixed 100+ holes, terrain, and level design issues across various maps in the game.

This is a survival and open world game. Throughout the adventure you must hunt to survive, create various objects, improve your technology, build shelters, and much more. All this while exploring a gigantic island full of dinosaurs, which is emerging as one of its greatest attractions. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Ark Survival Evolved Version 310.41 (547.22).

PC: 310.41

310.41 Xbox One: 798.22

798.22 PlayStation 4: 547.22

547.22 Fixed a bug where MEK pistol could damage players mounted on a dino.

Reduced MEK pistol damage to players by 85%.

Reduced MEK Pistol range by 25%.

Prevented MEKs from being able to be stacked inside each other.

Prevented MEKs from being deployed in the VR Mission.

Players recover 50% faster from the frozen state left by the Snow Owl dive.

Thanks to this Ark Survival Evolved patch, they removed the Snow Owl heal effect on enemy players and enemy-tamed creatures (wild creatures are still affected).

Snow Owl dive slow has been reduced to 2.5 seconds.

Reduced the amount of element received by Red Crystals on Genesis by 33%.

Increased the amount of materials harvested by the mining drill by 33%.

TEK Shield now has a limited number of crafts (like other TEK blueprints).

Argents can no longer pick up smaller wild aggressive creatures in PvE.

Ferox can no longer be trapped with a bola.

Reduced cloning cost for the Giant Turtle.

Reduced the number of insect swarms in Bog biome by about 25%.

Added a cooldown between green rain insect swarm spawns thanks to this Ark Survival Evolved patch.

Significantly reduced the frequency and slightly increased the duration of green rain in the bog biome.

Reduced the bat spawns in the main volcano within the volcano biome.

Reduced the Giant Turtle’s bubble-blowing attack when above ground.

Adjusted (reduced) the Thyla cost for cloning.

Parasaurs no longer detect bodies that are not visible or rendered.

Improved hover skiff movement and operation on steep terrain.

Increased the placement radius check for ocean platforms to prevent them from being placed next to enemy foundations/platforms.

Here you will find the complete list of all Ark Survival Evolved Version 310.41 (547.22) patch notes. I remind you that Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved released in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, OS X and Linux, with versions for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.