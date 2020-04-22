Apex Legends Update 1.35 Is Out, Few PS4-Only Fixes

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends has received a brand new patch. This patch is now only available on PlayStation 4. You will find that Apex Legends Update 1.35 is a very small patch, as the download and install size is only about 150 MB. Something that stands out is that the developers addressed an important issue regarding the playlist selector defaulting to Trios after coming back from a Ranked game or after switching Legends. They also made a few crash fixes.

Apex Legends servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Apex Legends servers are down and also working again, check out the Server Status website.

This is a battle royale free to play game by Respawn set in the futuristic and sci-fi universe of Titanfall. In this way, you have to form an assault group with other users and face a huge map against 60 players to see who is victorious. Below you will find the complete list of all Apex Legends Update 1.35 patch notes.

Heads up, Legends! This afternoon, we pushed through a patch for PlayStation 4 that addressed the following.

Playlist selector defaulting to Trios after coming back from a Ranked game or after switching Legends.

DPad/cursor menu controls not working after picking up loot.

Crash fixes.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Apex Legends Update 1.32 is also, like the above-mentioned patch, quite small, as there are only some minor optimizations, a few unknown bug fixes, and some stability improvements. Take note that the download and install size of this patch is about 366 MB for PlayStation 4.

I remind you that Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends released on February 4, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.