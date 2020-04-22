85% of Gamers Are Willing to Buy PS5, A Survey Reveals

A new survey has apparently shown that more than 85 percent of gamers are willing to buy a PS5, even though the console is inferior in power to the Xbox Series X. The survey comes from the Polish gaming website GRYOnline, with nearly ten thousand people responding to the survey.

Both the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X have been had their specifications revealed, and even though the Xbox Series X has taken the spot as the most powerful console this time around, it appears that many Playstation gamers haven’t changed their minds.

This likely comes from a number of sources in general, along with past evidence of Playstation being superior to Microsoft. The Playstation 4, in addition to being more powerful than the Xbox One, for instance, had many more exclusives and well-reviewed games than the Xbox did.

However, at the same time, the survey is around a year old, though it’s been left up on the website and might change sometime in the future, especially since the PS5 has been shown to be less powerful than the Xbox Series X by a sizable margin.

Really what might be the deciding factor between the two consoles is the game selection that each one has. Even if the Playstation 5 is less powerful, if it has more exclusives than the Xbox Series X then it’s likely that Playstation’s new console will once again come out ahead.

Even though Phil Spencer has stated in recent years that there are exclusives coming out for the Xbox, the console’s exclusives in the past few years have mainly amounted to Halo or Gears of War, which while they’re timed-honored classics, don’t match up to the many exclusives of the Playstation 4.

The PS5, in the meantime, will likely have a number of well-received exclusives like Horizon Zero Dawn 2, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last Of Us 2, and Killzone, though these are just speculation and both The Last Of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima are slated to come out this year.

Either way, we’ll have to wait for games to be announced for each console to see which one will actually come out ahead.