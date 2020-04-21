Xbox Showcase Date Might Be May 5, Says A New Report

Even though we won’t get to see everything that the Xbox Series X can do at E3 2020 due to the event being cancelled, Microsoft isn’t giving up. According to various rumors, the Xbox Showcase date has been leaked. We can expect to possibly see the console in action on May 5.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s newest contender in the console wars, and so far its showing has been very solid, offering greater power than Sony’s competing Playstation 5 along with tailor-made audio settings and looking much more like a game console in general.

We haven’t seen any of the games that will be launching with the console, however, so if an Xbox Showcase actually is happening on May 5 then that would be a great time to show the console off. Then again, that all depends on if the rumors are true.

While there have been plenty of teases towards an Xbox Showcase evemt and May keeps popping up in the tweets of various Microsoft-affiliated people, there hasn’t been any official announcement from Microsoft about it. Though they may be waiting until the last minute to do so.

Considering that Sony Interactive Entertainment didn’t announce the official reveal date of the Playstation 5 until a day or two before it actually happened, it wouldn’t surprise us for Microsoft to try doing the same thing for the Xbox Showcase date.

Various other events have also hinted at the possibility of a show in May. On the Real Deal Xbox podcast, one of the hosts, Colteastwood, said that there was going to be a show in two weeks, which the two guests cut him off on before he could go further.

Hopefully the leaks are actually right about the Xbox Showcase date and we’ll be able to see some of the stuff that Microsoft and its affiliate studios have been working on in the meantime.