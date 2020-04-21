The Division 2 Title Update 9 Announced, Exotic Reconfiguration

A brand new patch is soon going live for The Division 2 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. With The Division 2 Title Update 9, you will see that this is quite a big patch, as the download and install size is approximately 10 GB. The developers are introducing Exotic Reconfiguration where you can upgrade your Exotic items to level 40, as well as re-roll their attributes with the new Reconfiguration system available in the Crafting bench.

The Division 2 servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when The Division 2 servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

The Division 2 is an action and shooting video game, loaded with role-playing elements and based on a persistent online world where players have to join forces to fight different threats in a place with post-apocalyptic vibes. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding The Division 2 Title Update 9.

Exotic Reconfiguration: You will now be able to upgrade Exotic items to level 40, as well as re-roll their attributes with the new Reconfiguration system available in the Crafting bench. Read more here.

Fixed several magazine attachments not matching their weapons and/or clipping with their models.

Fixed several Scopes being offset on multiple weapons.

Fixed a missing animation when picking up the Skill variant after defeating the final boss in The Tombs Main Mission.

Fixed an issue causing deployable Skills to not refresh their duration when receiving the Artificer Hive buff.

Fixed an issue causing some items created before Warlords of New York to have wrong attribute values thanks to this The Division 2 patch.

Fixed an issue causing the “Glass Cannon” gear talent to amplify all healing received.

Fixed the text of the “Perfect Overflowing” talent to correctly state that it increases the base magazine capacity at the 3rd reload from empty.

Fixed the text of the Acosta’s Go-Bag talent “One in Hand…” to correctly state that the buff triggers when the grenade is thrown.

Fixed an issue causing cards to not correctly flip when having the “Poker Face” backpack talent of “Aces & Eights” Gear Set equipped thanks to this The Division 2 patch.

Fixed an issue causing the Nemesis Exotic to not trigger the Focus Gear Talent while scoped.

Fixed an issue causing the muzzle flash VFX to be missing for the Lady Death Exotic submachine gun.

Fixed an issue causing agent to get stuck on slopes and stairs when having a shield equipped and moving diagonally.

Fixed an issue causing the Demolisher Firefly to sometimes target and destroy friendly decoys.

Fixed an issue causing the Sniper Turret to have odd behaviour when shooting at enemy NPCs with shields.

Fixed several issues causing attachments being misplaced on the Carnage and IWI NEGEV weapons.

Here you will find the complete list of all The Division 2 Title Update 9 patch notes. I remind you that Ubisoft’s The Division 2 released on February 7, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC; and on March 17, 2020 for Google Stadia.