Super Mario 3D World Switch Version Getting Listed On Best Buy Website

Rumors have started to circulate that a Super Mario 3D World Switch version is going to be coming out at some point. The rumor was spawned by a currently deactivated listing on the Best Buy website, and Nintendo hasn’t made any official announcement yet. The game originally came out in 2013.

Since the Nintendo Switch released back in 2017 there’s been a number of games that originally came out on the Wii U that have sense been ported to the Nintendo Switch, such as Pokken Tournament and others. Super Mario 3D World would only be the most recent of the bunch.

Of course, this listing also isn’t definitive proof that such a port will be coming. Numerous listings have been made on retailer websites before, only to be proven wrong, so until there’s an actual, official announcement from Nintendo, it’s better to take this rumor with a grain of salt.

A Super Mario 3D World Switch port might be welcomed by many Mario fans who have done all that there is to do in Super Mario Odyssey. The original game got great reviews when it came out, and players might welcome a Mario game where you can play with four players again.

This is especially true nowadays, where the coronavirus has many people cooped up in their homes and unable to interact with others. Any sort of multiplayer game would be welcome, even if Nintendo doesn’t have a dedicated voice chat option on the Switch right now.

The Super Mario 3D World Switch port is going to be a big thing, too, if the Best Buy listing is actually true. The game is priced at a full $60, so some people are thinking that there might be bonus content attached to make it worth that price, while the digital version of the game is only $20 on the eShop.

However, fans of Mario should still do their best to temper their expectations, and wait for actual word from Nintendo before getting excited.