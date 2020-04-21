Rainbow Six Siege Patch Y5S1.2 (1.85) Announced, Fixes And Adjustments

Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege has received details about an update coming later this week. This update is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. You will find that Rainbow Six Siege Patch Y5S1.2 (1.85) has various balancing adjustments to Buck, Goyo, Jäger, Mozzie, Ying, M12 (Caveira), and TCSG12 (Kaid, Goyo). Something else is that they made minor menu/shop visual and cosmetic fixes.

In Rainbow Six Siege, you embody the famous elite group of tactical action operators, and even the terrorists if we opt for it. The game invites the knowledge of each faction, and for the first time in the saga, we enter a deep multiplayer facet of 5 against 5 players. Each user has a specific role in the team, and the maps and scenarios forces us to adapt our strategies in detail. Below you will find the complete list of all Rainbow Six Siege Patch Y5S1.2 (1.85) patch notes.

Update: The quick match map pool will remain the same throughout Y5S1 and will rotate again in Y5S2.

The quick match map pool will remain the same throughout Y5S1 and will rotate again in Y5S2. Buck: Frag Grenades replaced with Claymores. Increased Skeleton Key Magazine Capacity: Skeleton Key magazine capacity increased to 5 + 1 and Skeleton Key max ammo count is now 25+1.

Frag Grenades replaced with Claymores. Increased Skeleton Key Magazine Capacity: Skeleton Key magazine capacity increased to 5 + 1 and Skeleton Key max ammo count is now 25+1. Goyo: Reduced number of Volcán shields to 2 (down from 3).

Reduced number of Volcán shields to 2 (down from 3). Jäger: Now a 2-speed/2-armor operator.

Now a 2-speed/2-armor operator. Mozzie: Removed Super Shorty secondary.

Removed Super Shorty secondary. Ying: Increased number of Candelas to 4 (up from 3). Replaced Claymores with Smoke Grenades. Increased T-95 LSW damage to 46 (up from 43) thanks to this Rainbow Six Siege update.

Increased number of Candelas to 4 (up from 3). Replaced Claymores with Smoke Grenades. Increased T-95 LSW damage to 46 (up from 43) thanks to this Rainbow Six Siege update. M12 (Caveira): Added a Razor Holographic Sight option to her M12.

Added a Razor Holographic Sight option to her M12. TCSG12 (Kaid, Goyo): Added an additional magazine to the TCSG12. Reduced TCSG12 damage to 57 (down from 84).

Added an additional magazine to the TCSG12. Reduced TCSG12 damage to 57 (down from 84). Fixed: Barricade replication issues where the barricade is not destroyed for all players in game except the shooter.

Barricade replication issues where the barricade is not destroyed for all players in game except the shooter. Fixed: The Dynamic Play button does not update properly when last match was on an Event/Discovery playlist.

The Dynamic Play button does not update properly when last match was on an Event/Discovery playlist. Fixed: Players can clip inside the excavator in EXT Construction Site of Oregon.

Players can clip inside the excavator in EXT Construction Site of Oregon. Fixed: Game boots with DX11 when players manually select the Vulkan executable in the steam installation folder.

Game boots with DX11 when players manually select the Vulkan executable in the steam installation folder. Fixed: Minor menu/shop visual and cosmetic fixes.

I remind you that Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege released on December 1, 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.