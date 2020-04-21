Nintendo Begins Investigating A Possible Security Breach

There has been a lot of noise lately regarding a number of Nintendo accounts being illegally accessed over the past couple of weeks to make purchases. All users are advised to immediately check and confirm if they were also part of the breach and to secure themselves as best as possible.

In a statement forwarded to Eurogamer just now, Nintendo has confirmed that an investigation has been started to verify if there was a security mishap. That alone should ring a few alarms because an investigation would never be greenlit unless something was indeed out of place. An update is expected to be provided soon.

In the meantime, Nintendo has advised users to enable two-step verification for their accounts as well as to go through their login history for any suspicious activity. In case an account is found to have been breached, go through the following steps outlined by Nintendo to report the problem.

Whether breached or not, make it a habit to always enable two-factor authentication if allowed. Having a unique or even extensively long password will not do much if the servers are hacked, which looks to be the case for Nintendo here. Yes, it can be rather annoying to have to put in an additional code after typing the password but in light of security, it would definitely be worth it.

While not the right time to be pointing this out, an April Fool’s joke from earlier in the month actually turned around a lot of heads by claiming that the internal development servers of Nintendo in Japan had been hacked. The whole thing was obviously a silly prank but perhaps, someone in quarantine due to COVID-19 decided to make it actually happen.