Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.1.2 Released, Minor Bug Fixes

TaleWorlds’ Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PC. You will find that Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.1.2 is quite a small patch, as there are only a few minor bug fixes. Some things that stand out in this patch is an AI bug that reduced performance is fixed and agents no longer block ally attacks in the shield wall formation.

This is the prequel to the Mount & Blade saga, the new action, role-playing, and diplomacy video game by TaleWorlds. This game aims to be the largest realistic fantasy medieval world ever designed on PC. With a new and more detailed three-dimensional graphic aspect and new game options, this second part will take us 200 years before the original and will tell us the story of the fall of the Calradian Empire from the first title. Below you will find the complete list of all Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.1.2 patch notes.

Native: e1.1.0

e1.1.0 SandboxCore: e1.1.2

e1.1.2 Sandbox: e1.1.2

e1.1.2 Storymode: e1.1.2

e1.1.2 CustomBattle: e1.1.2

e1.1.2 AI is more likely to block when equipped with a shield. Common troops now generally have higher weapon skills.

Fixed a crash that occurred when the player was a faction ruler and ended a contract with a mercenary or minor faction and refused to settle their debt.

Pregnancy chance has been lowered.

An AI bug that reduced performance is fixed.

Agents no longer block ally attacks in the shield wall formation.

Multiplayer client crash fixed.

As you can see below, the developers also released a Beta Branch hotfix for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.

Native: e1.2.0

e1.2.0 SandboxCore: e1.2.0

e1.2.0 Sandbox: e1.2.0

e1.2.0 Storymode: e1.2.0

e1.2.0 CustomBattle: e1.2.0

e1.2.0 All changes mentioned above.

Fixed a bug that caused extra guards to spawn when entering a lord’s hall more than once.

I remind you that TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord released as an early access title on March 30, 2020 for PC.