Modern Warfare Leaker Returns This Year, More News Coming Soon

A Chinese leaker that has previously given us information on the Modern Warfare remake has returned, and is already using Twitter to give out information related to the next entry in the Call of Duty series. We can expect more information from the Modern Warfare leaker soon in the future.

The Twitter post has, however, given us a good amount of information about what we can expect from the upcoming game. According to it, the plot is much like Black Ops, though he didn’t necessarily explain how, and multiplayer is similar to previous Call of Duty games.

There is also a bit of information about the requisite zombie mode that normally comes with a Treyarch entry into the franchise. The leaker said that there are new ways of playing that mode, but that he doesn’t like hunting for Easter eggs.

The Modern Warfare leaker can’t tell us any more, however, likely because he’s under either some kind of non-disclosure agreement or because he’s trying to stay low to the ground to try and avoid attracting attention.

We may be seeing some initial information about the new Call of Duty this year, considering the yearly release schedule, but since E3 and other gaming events have been cancelled there’s no telling when, exactly, we’ll be seeing it.

Considering the popularity of the Call of Duty: Black Ops series and how there was no story mode in the fourth “entry” in the series was received, Treyarch may be thinking of some kind of remake of the Black Ops games themselves, much like how Infinity Ward remade Modern Warfare.

Of course, until we actually get more information from this Modern Warfare leaker, or Treyarch and Activision themselves, we can’t really make any other assumptions on the next game. We’ll just have to stay tuned to any sort of information about it to see for ourselves.