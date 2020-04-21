Last Oasis Patch 1.0.28946 Released, Fixes And Tweaks

A brand new update went live for Last Oasis on PC (Steam). You will find that Last Oasis Patch 1.0.28946 is a very small update, as there are only four confirmed fixes and tweaks. Some things that stand out in this update is that the developers fixed inventory protection continuing to work outside of Cradle, and they also increased respawn timer when spawning on a walker without water.

Last Oasis servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Last Oasis servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

Last Oasis is an MMO survival video game set in the distant future where a cataclysmic event shattered the Moon and stopped Earth’s rotation, causing the planet to divide into two extreme and inhospitable environments: one scorched by the Sun and another icy thrown into the deepest darkness. In this objective, the player travels the world with wooden machines powered by the force of the wind and which at the same time serve as mobile bases.

The bases in this game have a multitude of structures so that the user can optimize and survive in these extremely harsh environments, fighting and trading, in a world where resources are more perishable than ever. Below you will find the complete list of all Last Oasis Patch 1.0.28946 patch notes.

Increased respawn timer when spawning on a walker without water.

Made Ancient Station interactable more restrictive.

Fixed additional issues with javelins affecting walker movement.

Fixed inventory protection continuing to work outside of Cradle.

Recently, the developers released another important update for this game. You will find that with Last Oasis Patch 1.0.28758, the developers made quite a few important fixes and improvements. Some things that stand out in this update is that they fixed some of the potential cheating vulnerabilities and fixed server issues with physics related to walker torque in the game.

I remind you that Donkey Crew’s Last Oasis released as an early access title on March 26, 2020 for PC.