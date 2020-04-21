Fortnite Update 2.68 (12.41) Announced, Travis Scott Cosmetics

A new patch is soon going live for Fortnite on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and mobile devices. With Fortnite Update 2.68 (12.41), the download and install size on the PS4 is about 1.67 GB, but could differ depending on your platform. The developers made a few stability fixes, and there are rumours that this patch contains assets for the upcoming Fortnite x Travis Scott event.

Fortnite servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when the game’s servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

This is an Epic Games video game that presents a cartoon appearance that transports us to a rich sandbox world in which to explore, rummage or build and, finally, survive. This is basically a world of “action building,” where you can explore a destructible world, gather resources and collaborate to build impressive forts and weapons as crazy as they are effective to survive. Below you will find the complete list of Fortnite Update 2.68 (12.41) patch notes.

12.41 Release: Stability fixes to improve Fortnite.

Stability fixes to improve Fortnite. General: Midas’ Golden Touch appearing in low resolution on weapon Wraps.

Midas’ Golden Touch appearing in low resolution on weapon Wraps. Battle Royale: UI disappears if cancelling Ready Up while spectating.

UI disappears if cancelling Ready Up while spectating. Creative: Double-clicking item in the Chest tab may cause the game to crash.

Double-clicking item in the Chest tab may cause the game to crash. Mobile: Loading into “My Island” in Creative mode may cause Fortnite to freeze.

As mentioned above, there are rumours that brand new Fortnite Travis Scott Outfits are coming to the Item Shop soon. According to the @Guille_GAG twitter account, here are all the new cosmetics added in 12.41.

