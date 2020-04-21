Elder Scrolls Online Servers Down, Bethesda Investigating Login Issues

The Elder Scrolls Online servers seem to be down for a few hours now, with many players reporting errors in logging into the game or getting a log-in timeout instead. As the hours pass, the problem seems to be minimizing. However, there’s still no official word from the developers as they are investigating the issue.

If you take a look at the ESO Server status website, you’ll most likely see that there’s no issue with the game’s servers. There are many fans though reporting getting their login sessions timed out.

The problem first occurred on the PC and Mac mega servers. However, there are fans reporting issues on the Playstation 4 Elder Scrolls Online servers as well. For the time being, Bethesda has only reported investigating the issue. It might be some time before we get a clear answer. There’s no estimated time for an answer yet, so it could range anywhere from a few minutes to a couple of hours.

As for the server issue itself, according to Down Detector, most cases are reported in Europe. The same issue seems to be happening with servers for Red Dead Online and Grand Theft Auto Online, so we might be looking at a general outage caused mainly in Europe

This doesn’t mean that fans in other parts of the world aren’t affected. People in NA has also experienced the server log-in failure.

It is indeed frustrating for players to be trying to log in to their favorite game and failing. Especially in this time of social distancing where playing video games is a form of remaining sane. Let’s hope that both Bethesda and Rockstar will manage to get through the issues in their servers and that logins will be restored as soon as possible. For the time being, you should check Bethesda’s Twitter account for a new update and try logging in again after a few minutes, in case the problem subsides.