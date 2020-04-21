Cyberpunk 2077 Rating Leaked, Rated M for Mature

Cyberpunk 2077 has received a delay in his release and taking back to a September launch. The game hasn’t received its rating yet, at least not officially. However, fans have noticed that the CD Projekt Red social media might have leaked. Apparently, cyberpunk 2077 we have a rating of M for mature.

The news comes from the cyberpunk 2077 Instagram profile, through a story. They now unavailable story included a rating of M for mature for the upcoming game. The company has not yet announced the rating and that’s probably the reason why they’ve taken down this particular story.

Fans are not mad about the M for Mature rating for cyberpunk 2077 since the game includes a big amount of nudity, violence and bad language. However, it does come as a surprise the fact that the poppy set of such importance that’s the mistake of releasing such an important part of the game’s nature. Everyone is already speculating did the game might receive and even stricter rating in Australia seems guidelines there are different.

In related news, Microsoft has announced a cyberpunk-themed Xbox One X console bearing the same industrial feeling the game flaunts. CD Projekt Red how strongly hinted and lowkey announced the future DLC for cyberpunk 2077 will be announced before its release. As for the magnitude, they will be as big and that’s that at of The Witcher 3’s.

Cyberpunk 2077 official releases on September 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. We shall expect official authorities to release the cyberpunk 2077 rating in the weeks to come. For the time being, we should rest with the thought that there is a huge RPG title with strong post-apocalyptic and futuristic elements only a few months away from releasing. Even more, since CD Projekt Red is a force behind its name. That’s something hopefully to look forward to, isn’t it?