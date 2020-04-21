Animal Crossing Datamining Uncovers Huge Number Of Future Updates

A campaign of Animal Crossing datamining has uncovered a huge number of future updates that will be arriving in New Horizons at other points over the game’s life. While none of this has been confirmed by Nintendo, we should still be on the lookout for the listed things to arrive.

To start off with, a number of building upgrades are apparently in the works, for instance an art section for each of the three building levels past the initial tent. There will also be two other free-standing buildings, the museum’s gift shop and the rumored cafe.

Along with the return of the cafe, an old “friend” will also be making their appearance. Using a ship that he docks on a secret beach, Redd the fox will be coming to your island, though we don’t know at the moment what he might sell, though the fake art mechanic may return.

The Animal Crossing datamining effort also uncovered a number of new items and animals. For instance, the Critterpedia will gain a “seafood” category. Bushes like azalea, hibiscus, holly, hydrangea, camellia, and osmathus will be getting added too.

Vegetables will also become available to be grown instead of just flowers, with vegetables like tomato, wheat, sugar cane, potato, carrot, and pumpkin. These flowers and vegetables might change though, so this may not be entirely accurate.

With the prospect of more buildings, more things to look for, and more upgrades in general, it looks like Animal Crossing New Horizons is going to get a lot more interesting over the next few months. And we don’t even know how much of this is confirmed or not.

Hopefully the Animal Crossing datamining will all turn out to be true and be released in the near future, but in the meantime we’ll just have to wait for Nintendo to officially announce it, likely in a Direct sometime in the future.