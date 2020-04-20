PS5 SSD Will Make Gameplay Seamless Says Halo Co-Creator

Playstation 5 is still a few months away from releasing, developers are already expressing their enthusiasm over its new hardware. The PS5 SSD will make games more expansive and fast than ever. More and more people confirm this. Marcus Lehto, the co-creator of Halo and former art director for Bungie has recently talked about the opportunities the SSD inside Playstation 5 will open up.

Speaking with Video Game Chronicle, Lehto talked about the SSD housed in PS5 and what its power means to developers and artists. He confirms that worlds will be more expansive and the absence of load screens will open up new opportunities for gameplay to appear seamless. He states:

“It will make a huge difference. It will open up the door for more expansive content that can stream a lot faster. Players won’t be waiting on load screens and we won’t have to hide loading behind cinematics and that kind of thing. “It will just help make things a lot more seamless and fluid for the player when it comes to their experience on those consoles.

Continuing his line of thought, Lehto presents a rather graphic comparison of PS5 and the next-generation of consoles in general to what the current platforms are able to do without an SSD. He says:

“I am really excited about that because that’s one of the things that’s really hard for us in particular right now. Dealing with those old platforms. These platforms have been around for what, seven years? Developing for them is like developing for machinery in the stone age.”

As it seems, the PS5 SSD should be given much more credit than what it already gets. The new hardware will change how console gaming is right now and we’ll be able to see bigger and better games see the light of day. Sony plans to release Playstation 5 sometime this winter.

As for Lehto, he and his studio V1 Interactive will release Disintegration, a sci-fi shooter in partnership with Private Division sometime this year. The game will be available on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC. The team could be working on another title for next-gen consoles already if what Lehto says is true.