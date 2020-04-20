NBA 2K20 Update 1.12 Is Out, Stability Improvements

2K Games’ NBA 2K20 has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that NBA 2K20 Update 1.12 is quite a small patch, as the download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is around 580 MB. Take note that depending on the platform you are using, the download size may differ. The developers only made some stability improvements and general improvements to the user experience.

NBA 2K20 is the latest installment of the famous 2K basketball saga. This sequel features better graphics, more realistic mechanics, innovative game modes, and revised player control and customization for the occasion. Anthony Davis and Dwayne Wade are the faces of this edition. Below you will find the complete list of NBA 2K20 Update 1.12 patch notes.

Improved stability and general user experience improvements.

In other news, 2K Games and Humble Bundle have teamed up to launch the Humble 2K’s Game Together Bundle, a set of games for PC (some also work on Mac and / or Linux) including titles from the Borderlands, Bioshock, XCOM series and some recent releases like NBA 2K20. As the package title indicates, most can be played in multiplayer. The bundle can be purchased from $1 USD.

All games come with a Steam code and the proceeds will go directly to the American NGO International Medical Corps. The promotion is available until April 28, 2020. Those who pay $1 USD or more will receive the dark humorous shooter The Darkness 2 (Windows and Mac), the strategy title Sid Meier’s Pirates!, the party game Carnival Games VR (Oculus and Vive) and the third person shooter Spec Ops: The Line (Windows, Mac and Linux).

By paying more than the average at $14.32 USD they will also add the Bioshock: The Collection package, which includes the three titles of the saga and all their additional content; The Golf Club 2019, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, and the full edition of Civilization 3. The newest titles are available for those who pay $20 USD or more: NBA 2K20, WWE 2K20, the full edition of XCOM Enemy Unknown, Borderlands: GOTY Edition, and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection.

I remind you that 2K Games’ NBA 2K20 released on September 6, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.