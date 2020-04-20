Ghost Of Tsushima’s Rating Notes Intense Gore-Heavy Violence

While it was pretty obvious since the start, confirmation has now arrived that Ghost of Tsushima will indeed cater an adult audience.

Having been rated by the Australian Classification Board, the accompanying description states that Ghost of Tsushima will contain “intense violence” alongside “blood and gore” with a dash of “partial nudity” thrown in the mix.

More importantly, both the Australian Classification Board and Entertainment Software Rating Board have now rated the game, which would imply that despite recent speculations about Ghost of Tsushima being delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, Sony is still sticking with the same release window.

Ghost of Tsushima is scheduled to release exclusively for PlayStation 4 on June 26, 2020. However, the global situation surrounding COVID-19 could still have an impact. Some analysts believe that with physical retailers closed due to quarantine measures, first-party games like Ghost of Tsushima will suffer in sales.

Elsewhere, the beautiful open world of Ghost of Tsushima was recently revealed to be without any waypoints. The narrative will take players all across the open world and where they will familiarize themselves with different locations and settings. This knowledge of the world will be the only guidance for players to mark their next destination.

In addition, players will also need to read their objectives thoroughly for clues to where they need to go next. The open world of Ghost of Tsushima is “the biggest game” ever made by the developer in terms of scale and all of the trailers released so far have “barely scratched the surface” in that regard. Hence, prepare for long and exciting hours of exploration.

Ghost of Tsushima follows Jin Sakai, one of the last surviving samurais on Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan in the late 13th century. Determined to defeat the Mongol Empire and gain freedom for his country, Jin will have to master a new fighting style, the way of the ghost.