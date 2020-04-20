Get Paid For Cheating In Valorant

Valorant features a robust and foolproof anti-cheat system called Vanguard that Riot Games believes can quickly identify and punish any breach. In order to further airtight those security measures, the developer will be paying anyone who can still manage to bypass and cheat in the game.

According to an announcement made on the weekend, a bounty has been placed (via Blue’s News) on all kinds of “web security problems, certain game exploits, and other security concerns” for Valorant. Sending in “high-quality reports” to Riot Games to reveal how Vanguard can be fooled will result in cash rewards ranging between $25,000 and $100,000. The final amount will depend on the nature of the exploit and suffice to say, the most dangerous of exploits will score the largest bounties, as long as they run on the latest version of Vanguard.

The same bounty program may also serve to sort out the controversy that Valorant has been subject to in recent weeks. Its anti-cheat system is always running in the background even when the game is not being played. That should not be a problem except that Vanguard is designed to run at the core of an operating system, which can potentially allow the anti-cheat access to the entire system, or so do many players out there believe.

Valorant remains in closed beta and will officially release somewhere in the summers. It will be free to play and utilize microtransactions. However, the new competitive first-person shooter from Riot Games will not feature any loot boxes. Cosmetics like character and weapon skins, sprays, and possibly more that remains to be revealed, will all be available for purchase directly from an in-game store. Riot Games will not have players trying out their luck in Valorant by opening loot boxes after loot boxes for purely random results.

Elsewhere, while speaking with the community earlier today, game director Joe Ziegler confirmed that both the ranked and unranked modes of Valorant will feature skill-based matchmaking. Hence, regardless of the mode, players will be matched according to their skill levels for a balanced playing field.